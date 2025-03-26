WhatsApp Hacking on the Rise: 5 Steps to Secure your Account

With over two billion users worldwide, WhatsApp has become an indispensable communication tool for personal and professional interactions. However, this popularity also makes it a prime target for cybercriminals looking to hijack accounts for fraudulent activities, identity theft, and financial scams. Hackers exploit security loopholes to gain access, often deceiving users through social engineering tactics or technical vulnerabilities. Recognizing the growing threats, cybersecurity experts have outlined key preventive measures to help users fortify their accounts against unauthorized access and malicious attacks.

Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel, META, at Kaspersky, highlighted the importance of staying vigilant about security. He said,

Messengers are a private space, as they often contain personal information about our lives and relationships with family and friends. They can also contain information about work and, in some cases, confidential information. If you notice any unusual activity, such as receiving replies to messages that you didn’t send, or if your friends complain about strange messages coming from your account, it’s important to take steps to protect your privacy immediately.

How Cybercriminals Hack WhatsApp Accounts?

Hackers typically gain access to a WhatsApp account through two primary methods:

one is Linked Devices Exploit in which attackers link another device to an existing WhatsApp account using the app’s ‘Linked Devices’ feature. This allows them to monitor conversations in real time without the victim’s knowledge. whereas, criminals also attempt to re-register an account on their own device by entering the victim’s phone number, similarly in cases where the user has switched to a new phone. If successful, the original account holder is locked out of their own account.

In the latter case, victims receive a notification stating that their WhatsApp account is in use on another device. However, past messages remain inaccessible to the attackers, as WhatsApp does not store chat history on its servers.

Experts urge users to remain vigilant for unusual activity, which may indicate unauthorized access to their WhatsApp account. Red flags include:

Receiving replies to messages you never sent.

Friends or family reporting strange messages from your account.

Unexpected logout notifications or inability to access your account.

How to Secure Your WhatsApp Account?

To prevent account takeovers, Whatsapp users should implement the following security measures:

1. Enable Two-Step Verification

Activate two-step verification in WhatsApp and memorize your PIN. This PIN is not a one-time code but a security layer designed to prevent unauthorized logins.

How to enable: Go to Settings → Account → Two-step verification and set up a six-digit PIN.

2. Never Share Your PIN or OTP

One-time passwords (OTP) and two-step verification PINs should never be shared. Legitimate organizations, including WhatsApp itself, will never ask for these details.

3. Activate Passkeys for Enhanced Security

WhatsApp recently introduced passkey support, requiring biometric authentication (fingerprint or face scan) instead of traditional PINs.

How to enable: Navigate to Settings → Account → Passkeys to activate this feature. The best thing about this feature is that it eliminates the risk of password theft, as authentication relies on device-stored cryptographic keys.

4. Secure Your Email Account

Adding a recovery email is crucial for account recovery if your WhatsApp gets compromised.

How to enable: Go to Settings → Account → Email address and enter a secure email.

Go to Settings → Account → Email address and enter a secure email. If you have already added an email, update your password to a strong, unique one and store it in a trusted password manager.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for your email to prevent unauthorized access.

5. Check for Malware on Your Device

Even the most secure WhatsApp settings are ineffective if your smartphone or computer is infected with malware.

Regularly scan your devices using trusted antivirus software.

Avoid downloading files or clicking on suspicious links sent via WhatsApp or email.

Keep your operating system and apps updated to patch security vulnerabilities.

Final Thoughts

As cybercriminals continue to refine their tactics, securing your WhatsApp account is more important than ever. By following these recommendations, users can significantly reduce the risk of hacking attempts and ensure their private conversations and information remain confidential.

