WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features to make the app more convenient and user-friendly. Just recently, Whatsapp has added emoji reaction and a security feature of hiding the media for self-destructive chats. Now, WhatsApp is planning to roll out another most awaited feature. WhatsApp iOS users will soon be able to hide their ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts.

WhatsApp iOS Users will Soon Hide Their ‘Last Seen’ Status from Specific Contacts

See Also: WhatsApp will Now Hide Media Shared in Self-disappearing Chats

The instant messaging platform was working on this feature for quite some time. Now, the latest reports have claimed that it will soon be available for its iOS users. Currently, the users only have three options in this category. They can show their “Last seen” to everyone, contacts and nobody.

With this feature, users will be given more control to hide their last seen status from specific contacts. This privacy feature will help the users in many ways. Not only this but WhatsApp is also working on more privacy control features for profile photos and About sections.

Anyhow, the iOS users will get this feature in beta version 22.9.0.70. They will get a new “My Contacts Except…” option under the Last Seen section of the app’s privacy settings. However, Android users have to wait a little more to get this feature. But hopefully, it will be available for them very soon.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is also rolling out another important feature which is WhatsApp communities. With the launch of this new feature, many groups will come together under one Community. This will help the people to send a message or update about a new development in one go. No need to visit the group chats separately and paste one message into all the groups distinctly.

Check Out: WhatsApp Communities are rolling out soon