WhatsApp In-App Updates will Soon Notify Users About Latest Updates

WhatsApp is one of the best messaging app helping users remained connected to their loved ones. The importance of this social media platform has become more evident after the outbreak of Coronavirus as now more than ever before people wanted to remain in contact with each other, sharing each and every up and down in life. Keeping in view the growing usage of the platform during all these days, WhatsApp s trying to make its app just more than what it was before. In order to do so, it has launched plenty of new features facilitating people throughout the globe and this time has come up with an In-App Updates feature to Notify users about new thing. WhatsApp In-App Updates help users to remain informed about new things happening within the app.

WhatsApp In-App Updates- The Next Big Feature

This handy feature is helpful in informing users about the in-app announcements in the form of updates. The feature is reported by no one other than the famous leaksters WABetaInfo, so we can guess the authenticity of this news. According to the WABetaInfo, this feature named In-app notifications will be used to make announcements on WhatsApp.

Whatsapp Testing New Feature to Make Calls Using Desktop App

Right now, the WhatsApp make important announcements through its blog but that is not an effective way to reach out most of the users. Soon the messaging app will be able to reach most of the users by sending notifications directly on the app. One thing should be kept in mind that the purpose behind this feature is to reach most of the users on time so it will not be used for advertising purposes.

Moreover, WhatsApp will be updating its Terms of services in 2021 and will be giving two options to users ie; either accept the terms laid down by the company or leave the app. It seems like WhatsApp is trying to make its app safer and user-friendly than before.

