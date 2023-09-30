WhatsApp Introduces Blue Verification Checkmark For Verified Channels

WhatsApp has been steadily making small updates to improve users’ experience since the beginning of this year. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp Beta for Android has now introduced a blue verified checkmark for Channels. WABetaInfo found it in version 2.23.20.18. The verification checkmark ensures to people the authenticity of a specific source. The company has actually changed its color from green to blue. In addition, the verified businesses are also tipped to get the blue verification checkmark.

WhatsApp Verification Checkmark Changes Its Color From Green To Blue

A few weeks ago, the company announced “Meta Verified for businesses”. It includes “business authentication with a verified badge, impersonation security, access to account support, and many more features to help your business stand out. According to the company, it costs businesses $22 per month for its most basic level. Let me tell you that it’s rolling out for Instagram and Facebook. However, Meta Verified for WhatsApp business accounts is still under testing.

I think that there is some sort of relation between the checkmark changing colors and Meta Verified for businesses just being announced. It shows some solid synergy between Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Furthermore, it is a clear hint that Meta is investing in business marketing across all digital social requirements. We hope to learn more about it in the coming future as the program grows.