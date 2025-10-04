WhatsApp is once again working on improving the way users navigate the app. With the iOS 25.27.73 update, WhatsApp introduced a new unified Calls hub. This hub brings all call-related actions into one place. Users can now start calls, schedule meetings, open the dialer, and manage favourite contacts from a single screen. This setup saves time and makes communication smoother.

But that is not all. WhatsApp is now testing more updates to its main tabs, showing its focus on better navigation and user experience.

WhatsApp Introduces Calls Hub and Tab Changes for iOS Users

In the latest iOS beta 25.28.10.70 update on TestFlight, WhatsApp has introduced another change. The Chats and Updates tabs have swapped positions in the bottom navigation bar. The Chats tab is now placed at the beginning, where Updates used to be. The Updates tab has moved to the old Chats position.

This is a big shift because many users have become familiar with the old layout over time. The change may look small, but it directly affects how people move around the app.

WhatsApp has not shared an official reason behind this update. Some believe the company wants to put Chats at the front of the bar, since chatting is the app’s primary use. But for now, this is only a guess. Without confirmation, users are left to adjust and wait for further clarity.

The response has been mixed. Some users find the new setup uncomfortable. They say it disrupts their muscle memory. Muscle memory means the habits people form by using the same layout again and again. When a tab suddenly moves, it forces users to pause and rethink, which can feel frustrating.

See Also: WhatsApp Adds Support for Live Photos and More New Features

For example, many people were used to tapping the fourth tab to access Chats. Now, that tab leads to Updates and channels instead. This creates confusion, especially for those who are not very tech-savvy.

Still, changes like these are part of WhatsApp’s larger design updates.

WhatsApp is also working on the Liquid Glass update, which will redesign the entire bottom navigation bar. This update will bring a more modern and polished look. While it is different from the current tab switch, both changes show that WhatsApp is experimenting with how users navigate the app.

It is possible that WhatsApp could revert the tab swap if feedback shows users dislike it. The company often uses beta tests to measure reactions before making changes permanent.

Gradual Rollout

The tab swap is only available for a limited number of iOS beta testers. Even if users install the latest beta, they may not see the change right away. WhatsApp enables it only for selected accounts. Sometimes, even App Store users are included in these small-scale tests. The feature could expand to more users later, or it could be removed completely if it fails to impress.

Our Thoughts

WhatsApp continues to refine its app step by step. From the new Calls hub to the tab changes, the focus is on simpler navigation and better usability. Whether users like the new tab positions or not, these updates show that WhatsApp is committed to evolving with user needs.