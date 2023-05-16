WhatsApp Introduces Chat Lock Feature For Your Most Personal Chats

WhatsApp has been introducing new features on a regular basis. No doubt, the messaging giant has improved users’ experience in various ways to engage more and more people. Recently, the platform has introduced WhatsApp Chat Lock Feature which will soon allow you to lock and hide conversations. It will be quite a handy feature for your most personal chats. Isn’t it?

How Does WhatsApp Chat Lock Feature Work?

Reports claim that WhatsApp Chat Lock will actually remove a chat thread from the app’s regular onscreen inbox. After that, it will place the chat into a new folder that can only be opened by a password or biometric. You may also use facial recognition or a fingerprint. WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta calls it:

“One more layer of security for your most intimate conversations”

The point worth mentioning here is that WhatsApp lock is the latest in a list of growing features on the globally used, encrypted messaging service. Moreover, it puts it at odds with the UK government’s online safety bill. As part of its privacy package, the platform allows WhatsApp users to encrypt their backups, block the ability to screenshot, and even make their messages disappear automatically.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive officer, confirmed the-all new feature in a Facebook post. He stated: