WhatsApp has just introduced a new feature called “custom lists,” aimed at helping users better organize their conversations. Custom lists allow users to categorize their contacts and group chats into easily accessible lists, streamlining the chat experience and reducing the need to scroll through numerous conversations. With this feature, users can create lists like “Family,” “Work,” or “Close Friends,” placing these categories at the top of their chats list for quick access.

Creating a custom list is straightforward. Users simply tap a new button within the chats list, where they can select contacts and groups they wish to include in a list. After a list is created, WhatsApp automatically generates a filter for it and displays it prominently at the top of the chat screen. This feature makes it easier to navigate to specific types of conversations, minimizing the need to scroll through recent chats. Users are allowed to create up to 20 custom lists, a limit designed to keep the interface organized without cluttering the screen with too many filters.

WhatsApp Introduces Custom Lists: Organize Chats with Ease

Custom lists are fully customizable, which allows users to tailor them to their changing needs. To manage lists, users can access a dedicated menu at the bottom of the chat screen. From there, they can edit the contents of each list by adding or removing contacts and groups. Additionally, users can rename lists to better suit their preferences, making it easy to maintain an organized chat structure. For those who like to prioritize certain conversations, WhatsApp also provides an option to reorder the lists in the app’s settings, enabling users to place their most frequently accessed lists at the top of the screen.

This organizational feature isn’t only useful for personal conversations but is especially beneficial for businesses using WhatsApp. Custom lists enable business users to categorize their chats, improving efficiency in managing various business-related interactions. For instance, businesses can create dedicated lists for customer inquiries, order tracking, and supplier communications. This way, they can quickly locate important messages, reducing the time spent searching for specific information. This feature brings a layer of organization that’s critical for businesses aiming to streamline client communication, ensuring that every message is easy to locate within seconds.

A key aspect of custom lists is that they are private. Only the user who creates and manages a list can see it, ensuring that organization choices remain confidential. This is particularly valuable for users who wish to keep personal and business categories separate and discreet.

Currently, the custom lists feature is available to some users with the latest WhatsApp updates on Android from the Google Play Store and on iOS from the App Store. The feature will roll out to more users over the next few weeks, making it accessible to a broader audience soon.

With this update, WhatsApp takes another step toward enhancing the user experience, catering to both casual users who want to better manage personal conversations and businesses looking to optimize their communications. Custom lists provide an intuitive way for users to keep track of various conversations, fostering a more organized and efficient chat experience. As this feature becomes widely available, it’s likely to become an essential tool for many, further solidifying WhatsApp’s role as a versatile messaging platform for both personal and professional use.