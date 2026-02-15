WhatsApp has begun rolling out encrypted voice and video calling support on WhatsApp Web, marking an important step in expanding its browser-based capabilities. The new feature allows users to make and receive calls directly from their web browser, without relying on the mobile application or desktop client.

With this update, users can access real-time communication tools simply by logging into WhatsApp Web. Previously, voice and video calls were limited to the mobile app and the dedicated desktop application. The addition of calling support to the web version removes that limitation and offers greater flexibility, especially for users who work across multiple devices or prefer browser-based access.

WhatsApp Introduces Encrypted Voice and Video Calls on Web

The core advantage of this development is convenience. Many users already depend on WhatsApp Web for messaging while working on laptops or shared systems. By integrating voice and video calls into the browser interface, the platform reduces the need to switch between devices during conversations. This is particularly useful in professional settings, remote work environments, and educational contexts where seamless communication is essential.

Importantly, the new calling feature maintains WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption standards. This means that voice and video conversations remain private, with only the participants able to access the content of the calls. Security continues to be a central focus for the platform, especially as digital communication tools are increasingly used for both personal and business purposes.

As with many feature rollouts, availability may vary. Some users may gain access immediately, while others might need to wait for a future update. WhatsApp often introduces new tools gradually, testing performance and stability before making them widely available. Users who do not see the calling option on WhatsApp Web are advised to keep their browsers updated and monitor upcoming platform updates.

This latest enhancement follows recent reports that WhatsApp is also working on improved status privacy features. The company is developing custom audience lists for status updates, which would allow users to choose specific contacts who can view their posts. Such improvements reflect WhatsApp’s broader strategy of giving users more control over their content and privacy settings.

In addition, earlier beta updates suggested that the platform is experimenting with interface changes, including bringing status updates to the top app bar for easier access. These ongoing refinements indicate that WhatsApp continues to focus on user experience, combining functionality with simplicity.

The introduction of browser-based calling aligns with wider trends in digital communication. Many users now expect messaging platforms to provide integrated, multi-device access without compromising speed or security. By enabling encrypted voice and video calls on the web, WhatsApp strengthens its position in a competitive market where convenience and privacy are equally important.

Overall, the rollout of voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web represents a practical upgrade for millions of users worldwide. It simplifies communication workflows, enhances accessibility, and maintains the encryption standards that have become a defining feature of the platform. Additional updates are coming in the coming months. Users can expect further improvements that will make communication faster, safer, and better suited to everyday needs.