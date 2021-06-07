Whatsapp introduces ‘Flash call’ method for account verification for these phones

With the latest feature of ‘flash call’, WhatsApp may soon contact you to authenticate your account. You will no longer have to manually input the 6-digit verification number that is given by SMS if you opt to this method.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, recently confirmed three new features coming to the messaging platform. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is planning to add a new method of account verification. If you switch cellphones and try to log in to your WhatsApp account on the new device, you may notice that WhatsApp requests an OTP (One Time Password) to confirm your identity. However, in the current WhatsApp beta version, a new function named “Flash Call” was recently discovered. It allows you to use phone calls to authenticate your WhatsApp account.

How ‘Flash Call’ feature will work?

You have to take a phone call to receive a unique one-time access code that you must enter into WhatsApp to obtain access to your account.

Instead of needing to pick up or answer the phone, WhatsApp will automatically pick up and handle the call, allowing you to authenticate your account.

It’s important to note that you’ll need to provide the app access to your call logs as well as permission to make and handle phone calls on your smartphone. This new feature will be available for Android users.

WhatsApp has introduced or is working on a few more features.

For example, certain WhatsApp beta users on Android may see a sticker shortcut next to the smiley button.



