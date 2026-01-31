WhatsApp Introduces Forward Count for Channel Updates

WhatsApp is continuing to improve its Channels feature by adding new tools that help administrators better understand how their content performs. Recently, the platform started rolling out a new statistic that shows how many times a channel update has been forwarded. WhatsApp forward count for channel updates is currently available to some users through the WhatsApp beta for Android. It gives channel admins deeper insights into audience engagement.

Earlier, WhatsApp was reported to be working on a feature that would display the number of views for channel updates. That feature is still under development, and the company has been testing different ways to show this information. One option allows only channel admins to see view counts, while another may allow followers to see them as well. However, WhatsApp has not yet confirmed which option it will choose or whether admins will be able to control who can see these statistics.

While the view count feature is still being refined, WhatsApp has introduced another useful analytics tool. With the release of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.4.11, some beta testers can now see how many times a channel update has been forwarded. This information appears directly below the update, next to the forward button and the emoji reactions used by followers.

At the moment, this forwarded count is visible only to channel administrators. Followers cannot see how many times an update has been forwarded, which suggests that WhatsApp is keeping this feature focused on content creators and managers. By limiting access, WhatsApp ensures that admins receive valuable insights without changing the viewing experience for regular users.

The forwarded statistic can be especially helpful for channel admins. While reactions show how followers feel about an update, forwards indicate how valuable or shareable the content is. When an update is forwarded, it reaches new users outside the channel, increasing its visibility. This makes forward an important indicator of content success. By tracking this data, admins can identify which updates perform best and create similar posts in the future to encourage more sharing.

WhatsApp has also clarified how this forwarded count works. When a channel update is forwarded to a chat or group, it is protected with end-to-end encryption. Because of this, WhatsApp cannot see who forwarded the update or where it was sent. Instead of tracking individual forwards, WhatsApp counts the number of selected recipients the update is sent to. Even if a user forwards the same update multiple times in one chat, the app simply adds the number of recipients to the total count. This total is then stored on WhatsApp’s servers and displayed as the forwarded statistic.

Currently, this feature is rolling out gradually. It is only available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp is closely monitoring the feature to ensure it works smoothly and without issues. Once testing is complete, the company is expected to release it more widely. It will allow more channel admins to track how often their updates are being forwarded and shared.