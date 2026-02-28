WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Manage Chats with Meta AI

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to better manage their interactions with Meta AI. The update, part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.6.5 and later 2.26.9.4, introduces a dedicated Meta AI tab to centralize all AI-powered tools in one place. This tab aims to make it easier for users to access features such as image generation, AI-assisted calls, and consultations with the Meta AI chatbot. By organizing these tools in a single hub, WhatsApp hopes to streamline user interactions with AI.

Although the Meta AI tab is still under development, some elements are already visible to select beta testers. The most notable addition is the ability to organize and manage chat history with Meta AI. Previously, all messages sent to the chatbot appeared in a single interface, regardless of the conversation topic. The new update changes this by creating separate threads for each conversation, making it easier to track information and manage multiple topics independently.

When a user sends a new prompt, Meta AI starts a new conversation. The chatbot uses the details shared in each conversation to understand the context and generate relevant responses for follow-up prompts. With the latest update, users can view each conversation as a distinct thread. While memory is still shared across threads by default, users have the option to disable this feature through the contact info screen. Beta testers see a pop-up in the Meta AI chat interface explaining that they can now organize their chat history for better clarity.

The new interface includes an entry point on the top app bar where users can access the full chat history. This section lists all conversations with Meta AI, along with their creation date and automatically generated titles. Users can also open the contact info screen directly from this view. Each conversation can be quickly identified, allowing users to continue discussions, review past messages, or manage topics independently without mixing information from other threads.

Meta AI automatically generates a title for each conversation based on its content. If the suggested title is not suitable, users can rename the conversation by tapping and holding it, selecting the pencil icon, and entering a custom label. Once updated, the new title appears immediately in the conversation list, making it easier to navigate between different chats.

The separation of conversations into threads not only improves organization but also reduces confusion. Users can manage requests independently while still benefiting from shared memory if enabled. This structure ensures continuity, allowing users to pause and resume interactions without losing context. The result is a more structured and efficient experience when interacting with Meta AI within WhatsApp.

Currently, the feature is available only to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store. Over the coming weeks, WhatsApp plans to expand the rollout, allowing more users to organize and review their chat history with Meta AI. This new approach is a significant step in making AI interactions within WhatsApp more user-friendly, organized, and easier to navigate.