WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Linked Devices

WhatsApp continues to improve its platform by introducing new features focused on linked device security. As more users rely on multiple devices to stay connected, the need for better protection and control has become increasingly important. WhatsApp has now expanded the chat lock feature to linked devices. The latest updates will give users more ways to secure and monitor their accounts.

One of the key additions is the ability to lock chats on linked devices. Previously, chat lock was only available on the primary device, which meant that sensitive conversations could still be accessed from companion devices. With the new update, users can now protect their chats on linked devices by setting a secret passcode. This ensures that private messages remain secure, regardless of which device is being used.

WhatsApp Expands Chat Lock Feature to Linked Devices

The growing use of linked devices has made communication more flexible. People can now switch between phones, tablets, and computers without losing access to their conversations. However, this convenience also comes with risks. If a linked device is left unattended or accessed by someone else, personal data could be exposed. Recognizing this, WhatsApp is focusing on improving user awareness and control over linked sessions.

Another important feature currently under development is real-time monitoring of linked device activity. This feature will allow users to see which of their devices are active at any given moment. At present, users can view a list of linked devices and manually check active sessions. While helpful, this requires regular attention and may not always be practical.

To solve this issue, WhatsApp is working on a system that sends notifications when multiple devices are active at the same time. For example, if a user is using the app on their phone and another linked device becomes active, they will receive an alert. This notification will help users quickly identify any unusual or unauthorized activity.

This feature can be especially useful in real-life situations. Imagine leaving a WhatsApp Web session open on a shared or public computer. If someone else starts using that session while you are active on your phone, the app will notify you. This allows you to take immediate action, such as logging out of the device or reviewing active sessions.

It is important to note that these notifications will only be sent when both the primary and a linked device are active simultaneously. This approach avoids unnecessary alerts when a user is simply using WhatsApp on one device. All notifications will be delivered to the primary device, which remains the main control center for account security.

Overall, these updates reflect WhatsApp’s ongoing commitment to user privacy and safety. By combining chat locks with real-time activity monitoring, the platform is making it easier for users to protect their conversations. Although some of these features are still under development, they are expected to roll out in future updates. Once available, they will provide a more secure and reliable experience for users who depend on multiple devices in their daily communication.