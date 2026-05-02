WhatsApp is introducing new features for status transparency, especially when they come from unknown contacts or are reshared multiple times. According to WABetaInfo, these updates are currently under testing in beta versions of the app and aim to improve user understanding while reducing confusion.

One of the key changes focuses on status updates from unknown phone numbers. In some cases, users may see updates from contacts that are not saved in their address book. To address this, WhatsApp is testing a feature that explains why such updates appear. For example, the app may indicate that the update is visible due to recent interactions, such as messages or calls. This added explanation helps users better understand the source of the content and reduces uncertainty.

WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Status Transparency

Another important improvement is related to reshared status updates. WhatsApp allows users to reshare updates posted by others, especially when permission is given or when the user is mentioned in the original post. To make this clearer, the app already shows a “Reshared” label at the top of such updates. This lets viewers know that the content was originally shared by someone else. However, for privacy reasons, WhatsApp does not reveal the identity of the original sender.

Building on this, WhatsApp is now testing a new label called “Reshared many times.” This label appears when a status update has been reshared at least five times. The goal is to inform users that the content has spread widely and may not come directly from a single reliable source. This feature is especially useful in situations where misleading or false information is being shared repeatedly.

The spread of misinformation is a growing concern on messaging platforms. Since users often trust updates shared by their contacts, false information can quickly gain credibility and reach a large audience. When content is reshared multiple times, it becomes harder to trace its origin, making it difficult to verify its accuracy. By adding clear labels, WhatsApp aims to encourage users to think more carefully before trusting or sharing such content.

At the same time, WhatsApp continues to maintain its strong focus on privacy. All status updates are protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning that only the sender and intended recipients can view the content. The new resharing labels do not affect this security. Instead, WhatsApp uses a simple internal counter to track how many times a status update has been reshared. This allows the app to display helpful labels without accessing or storing the actual content of the messages.

Currently, these features are being rolled out to some beta testers using the latest Android updates available on the Google Play Store. In some cases, they may also be tested with a limited number of users on stable versions of the app. This gradual rollout allows WhatsApp to evaluate how well the features perform before making them widely available.

Overall, these updates reflect WhatsApp’s effort to improve transparency and user awareness. By providing more context around status updates, the platform aims to create a safer and more informed user experience.