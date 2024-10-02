WhatsApp has introduced an exciting new update aimed at enhancing its users’ video call experience. On Tuesday, WhatsApp rolled out new camera filters and backgrounds for video calls, giving users more control over how they appear on screen. This update makes video calls more fun, creative, and engaging by allowing users to customize their environment and look with a variety of effects.

According to WhatsApp, the newly added filters provide a “personal touch” to video calls, allowing users to express themselves in unique ways. Additionally, users can choose from various backgrounds to conceal their real surroundings, ensuring privacy or creating a more polished appearance. Whether it’s adding a playful vibe with vibrant colours or creating a more artistic effect, these filters allow for more interactive and engaging conversations.

WhatsApp Introduces New Filters and Backgrounds for Enhanced Video Calls

WhatsApp stated, “Filters are designed to help you create a more playful atmosphere, whether that’s adding a splash of colour or creating a more artistic feel for your video. With backgrounds, you can keep your surroundings private and transport yourself to a cozy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a cleaner and polished look.” This update enables users to switch up their appearance effortlessly, allowing them to feel more comfortable during video calls, no matter the setting.

There are currently 20 effect options available to users, which offer a wide range of possibilities. Filters include creative effects like Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light Leak, Dreamy, Prism Light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted Glass, and Duo Tone. Meanwhile, background options range from Blur to settings such as Living Room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest. These effects allow users to tailor their video calls according to the mood or theme they wish to create, from a relaxed office vibe to a playful beach scene.

The update also gives users the ability to adjust the brightness and overall look of their environment, ensuring that they can appear in the best light during calls. To access these new features, users can simply tap on the new icon located in the top right corner of the screen during an individual or group video call.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has been improving other features on its platform. Recently, the app introduced enhancements to its Channels feature, allowing users to follow different categories, such as People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. This helps users discover new content and channels more easily.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues to innovate, making video calls not just functional but more enjoyable. Whether you’re catching up with friends, attending a work meeting, or chatting with family, these new tools help users customize their experience to make every call unique.