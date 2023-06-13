WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has recently started rolling out a series of updates that indicate a comprehensive redesign of its application. WhatsApp has just released beta version 2.23.10.6 for Android, which hints at a new floating action button design at the bottom navigation bar. This change suggests that WhatsApp is revamping the entire app in small, incremental steps.

WhatsApp plans to revamp the floating action button, which allows users to quickly initiate new chats. The new floating action button will feature a square shape with slightly rounded edges, consistent with the Material Design 3 guidelines. This redesign will not only apply to the floating action button but also to buttons within the calls and status tabs.

WhatsApp Introduces New Floating Action Button Design

Check Also: WhatsApp is Now Working On Companion Mode For iPad Users

According to WABetaInfo, the new update showcased a new style for toggles, aligning with the Material Design 3 guidelines. It seems that WhatsApp is following these guidelines in its redesign efforts, paying attention to even the smallest details

Moreover, the redesign of the floating action buttons is currently under development. WhatsApp will release this feature to more beta testers in a future update of the app. This update addresses a long-standing user request for a refreshed interface.

WhatsApp is also working on several other exciting features. The app’s beta version introduces a high-quality photo-sharing option, allowing users to share HD photos without losing any quality. The latest beta update also brings a redesigned emoji keyboard, enhancing the visual experience of expressing emotions through emojis.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is actively developing a screen-sharing feature for Android phones. This feature will enable users to share their screens with others during conversations. The company has also launched the Channels feature for broadcast messages.

See Also: The Latest WhatsApp Beta Update Lets You Send HD Photos