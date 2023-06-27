Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new interface for action sheets to some beta testers on iOS. Previously, the platform used the action sheets provided by Apple’s APIs to prompt user interaction for certain events.

According to the WABetaInfo, after installing the latest update of the app, some beta testers might experiment with this new interface for certain action sheets. WhatsApp added new action sheets for muting, deleting, clearing or exporting a conversation.

WhatsApp Introduces New Interface for Action Sheets on iOS Beta

Also, a redesigned action sheet is available when toggling the ability to save media to the photos app or viewing the chat shortcuts.

The new interface for action sheets is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS. However, it will be available to more users over the coming days.

Additionally, the company is also working on a redesigned settings page for the iOS beta. The settings tab is expected to be replaced with a tab which will feature the users’ profile photo. Also, three new shortcuts will likely be added to the page which will help users to quickly navigate to their privacy settings, contact list and profile.

Just recently, WhatsApp brought back the ability to swipe between tabs. WhatsApp introduced several improvements to the interface in order to support Material Design 3. The company redesigned switches and floating action buttons that reflect the Material Design 3 guidelines.

