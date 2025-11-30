WhatsApp has rolled out a fresh set of updates this week. These features focus on reactions, celebrations, and better interaction on both Android and iOS. The platform is adding status stickers, animated emojis, and visibility improvements for Apple Watch users. It is also working on new tools to guide users and help them avoid account suspensions. This week’s biggest highlight is the launch of WhatsApp status reaction stickers and festive emoji animations. These additions aim to make chats and status updates more expressive.

WhatsApp Introduces New Status Stickers and Festive Emoji Animations

WhatsApp has released new confetti reactions for Android beta users through version 2.25.35.11. Selected emojis now trigger colorful animations when used as reactions. Emojis like the Party Popper, Confetti Ball, Clinking Glasses, and Partying Face all create the same confetti burst.

These animations add a lively feel to conversations. They make messages look more festive, especially during holidays. WhatsApp uses the Lottie framework to power these effects. This keeps the animations lightweight and smooth, even on older devices. The feature is temporary and will be available only during the holiday season.

iOS users are also receiving the same upgrade through the 25.35.10.71 beta update. The Party Popper emoji is now placed directly inside the reaction tray for quick access. The animation looks identical to the Android version and keeps the chatting experience consistent across platforms.

WhatsApp is also testing reaction stickers for status updates. Android beta version 2.25.36.6 allows users to place emoji reaction stickers directly on photos and videos before uploading them. The idea is similar to Instagram Stories, where viewers tap the sticker to send a quick reaction.

Users can pick any emoji they want instead of sticking to one option. The reaction appears as a private message to the creator. It also shows up in a separate activity section, making it easy to track responses without mixing them with views.

iOS beta users with version 25.35.10.70 are receiving the same feature. The default sticker is the Heart Eyes emoji, but it can be changed. The sticker sits clearly on the media so viewers instantly know where to tap. This feature makes status updates more fun, engaging, and interactive.

Improved Apple Watch Support

WhatsApp has also updated its App Store listing to highlight new smartwatch features. The Apple Watch companion app now lets users check recent chats, send voice messages, react with emojis, and receive call alerts. The app supports devices running watchOS 10 or later. It still depends on an iPhone, but daily use is smooth and consistent.

WhatsApp Works on Clear Suspension Guidance

WhatsApp is also developing a new guidance system to help users avoid accidental suspensions. The feature will explain behaviors that may violate the platform’s rules. It focuses mainly on issues like bulk messaging, automated tools, and sending messages to unknown contacts.

These alerts aim to reduce confusion and help people use WhatsApp safely. The platform stresses that users should avoid spam-like behavior and should rely on official tools such as channels, broadcast lists, and the Business API.