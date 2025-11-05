WhatsApp is adding more layers of protection to keep users safe from online threats. The company has been testing new security features in its latest beta updates. One of the recent updates, version 2.24.20.16 for Android, introduced a tool that blocks messages from unknown accounts. This helps reduce spam and unwanted messages by detecting suspicious behavior, such as accounts sending too many messages in a short time. Now, WhatsApp is working on an even stronger security feature for people who might be at risk of cyberattacks. The new “strict security settings” option was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.33.4 update on the Google Play Store. This update introduces a lockdown-style mode that automatically applies the most secure settings to an account.

WhatsApp Introduces New Strict Security Settings to Stop Cyberattacks

This new feature is designed especially for users who believe they might be targets of sophisticated hacking or cyberattacks. While the feature’s name may change before its official release, its goal remains the same — to protect vulnerable users. Once enabled, the mode automatically locks several privacy and security options to a stricter level.

Instead of users having to manually adjust multiple settings, this new mode simplifies the process by combining everything into one switch. It enhances privacy, strengthens account protection, and reduces exposure to suspicious or unknown contacts.

WhatsApp wants to make this easy for everyone, even for those not familiar with complex security setups. With just one tap, users can secure their accounts with the platform’s strongest protections available.

Blocking Media from Unknown Senders

One of the key features included in the new strict security mode is the ability to block media and attachments from unknown senders. If this option is turned on, photos, videos, voice notes, and documents from unrecognized contacts will not be downloaded automatically.

This helps protect users from harmful files that may contain viruses or malicious links. Although WhatsApp already warns users about such risks, this new function goes further by directly blocking these downloads. It limits communication with unknown people to basic text messages only. This reduces the chances of phishing or hacking attempts that often hide behind images or videos.

Disabling Link Previews for Extra Safety

Another protection included in the update will disable link previews. Normally, when users send a link, WhatsApp generates a small image and description. However, this process contacts the external website, which can reveal a user’s IP address.

To prevent this, WhatsApp will stop generating link previews when the strict security mode is enabled. This helps prevent potential attackers from tracking or gathering information about users through links.

Although this option already exists separately in WhatsApp’s settings, the app will now make it part of its high-security mode for convenience and consistency.

Overall, WhatsApp’s latest move shows its strong commitment to user safety. These updates not only protect users from unwanted content and cyberattacks but also give them more control over their personal data and digital privacy.

