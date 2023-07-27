WhatsApp is always busy in introducing several new features in response to user demands. Now WhatsApp introduces a time-saving group creation feature for Android users. You can now create groups while forwarding messages.

According to WABetaInfo, with version 2.23.16.3, WhatsApp brings some noteworthy enhancements to the interface, including Material Design 3 and a fresh layout for the security notifications screen. But there’s also a convenient new feature that enables users to create a new group while forwarding messages.

WhatsApp Introduces Time-Saving Group Creation Feature For Android Users

Check Also: WhatsApp Now Lets You Message Unsaved Contacts Without Saving Them

When forwarding a message, you will see a new “create group” icon within the forwarding screen. Tapping on this icon allows users to instantly create a new group and select participants to add to it. Once the group is created, the forwarded message will be automatically shared with all its members.

This new option not only saves time for users but also presents an excellent opportunity to create groups for specific occasions or shared interests.

The feature is gradually rolling out to a select group of beta testers who have updated to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version from the Google Play Store. However, the company will expand this feature to more users in the coming days.

The app is getting a complete makeover to align with Google’s Material guidelines. Previously, WhatsApp on iOS and Android had different designs. However, now the company is aiming to create a consistent and unified app experience across both platforms.

Additionally, the company has recently introduced WhatsApp for Wear OS smartwatches. It will allow users to access their messages conveniently from their wrists. Another notable update is the ability to message unknown contacts without the need to save their numbers.

See Also: WhatsApp Launches Standalone Smartwatch App for Android Users