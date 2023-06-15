WhatsApp Introduces Video Messages and A New Callback Feature

WhatsApp has been rolling out lots of new features and improvements in its recent beta releases. Now, WhatsApp introduced two most demanding features including video messages and a new callback functionality.

According to the WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta release on Android and iOS enables some beta testers to send video messages. Video messages are visual messages recorded in real-time, as opposed to the usual pre-recorded videos that can be sent through WhatsApp.

You can quickly check if the feature is available for you by tapping the microphone button within the chat bar. If it transforms into a video camera button, you can now send recorded video messages. Click on the video once to enlarge it and listen to the audio. It is worth mentioning here that the recipient must have the latest version of WhatsApp to receive the video message.

The video messages are end-to-end encrypted. Moreover, the video messages can not be directly forwarded. You have to save the video through screen recording software and then sent it through as a media file.

The feature is currently available to some of the beta testers who have the latest version of the WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app (version 23.12.0.71) as well as for Android from the Google Play Store (version 2.23.13.4).

Moreover, WhatsApp has also implemented the capability to call back someone immediately if they receive a missed call. The feature is available on the Windows beta app. This feature is also available for some beta users. WhatsApp will soon roll out this feature to everyone.

