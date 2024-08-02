WhatsApp iOS Beta Introduces Animated Emojis for Enhanced Chats

The messaging giant, WhatsApp has taken a noteworthy step to improve user experience by testing animated emojis in its latest beta version for iPhone. WhatsApp seems to follow in the footsteps of its competitor Telegram, which already offers animated emojis. The latest WhatsApp iOS Beta brings its own animated emoji through the TestFlight program. This move follows the introduction of animated emojis for Android users last month.

In the latest beta release, the platform replaces the standard Apple emoji with its own animated versions. Initially, iOS users will find animated versions of some of the most popular emojis. For instance, the wink, laughing face, and red heart. These animated emojis add a lively touch to chats, making interactions more engaging and fun.

WhatsApp iOS Beta Adds A New Dimension to Chats With Animated Emojis

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has selected the most popular emojis to animate first, with plans to expand the animated collection in future updates. When iOS users will select an emoji from the iPhone keyboard, they will see the usual iOS emoji. However, once it is sent in a WhatsApp chat, the emoji will change into the animated version created by Meta. Users can even tap on the animated emoji to replay the animation. It adds an extra layer of interaction.

The new feature seems quite exciting however, there are apprehensions regarding its public release. The silicon giant previously rejected animated emoji updates from Telegram due to similarities with official iOS emoji. Whether the platform will approve WhatsApp’s animated emoji update remains to be seen.

In addition to animated emojis, the messaging giant is also testing a new feature in its beta app dubbed “WhatsApp Nearby Share“. It allows users to send files without an internet connection. Moreover, this feature works across both Android and iOS devices through a QR Code. No doubt, this feature makes file sharing more easy even in the absence of Wi-Fi or cellular data.

