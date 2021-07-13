The latest update for WhatsApp iOS beta users has come with some surprises. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp iOS beta is now redesigned with a new interactive in-app notification bar. You can now browse chats and messages properly in the overhead chatbox.

Whatsapp iOS Beta Update Lets Users Scroll Messages through Notifications window

Earlier, the in-app notification box allowed users to access and reply to messages through the notifications bar. However, the feature did not allow users to show the whole chat than the last text received. The new update launched is now allowing the users to scroll through the texts as well. You can now see old texts, new texts, and replies you might’ve given.

When you read messages from the chat preview, read receipts aren’t updated. WhatsApp will notify the recipient that you have read their messages when you open the chat normally or when you reply from the chat preview.

The overhead banner will not only enable users to view texts but will also allow them to browse pictures, videos, and gifs. Of course, you can reply with gifs from the overhead banner as well. This will definitely save your time.

Not only this but WhatsApp has also introduced disappearing messages for iOS users. If you’re a WhatsApp beta tester try to send a photo or a video to see if the new feature is already available for you.

When you send the media, it already disappears from your mobile phone and it will also disappear in the recipient’s phone when he opens it once. You are notified when the recipient opens the photo/video because the bubble message will report “Opened”.

For More Details Please Visit: WhatsApp for iOS is Also Working on “View Once” Feature