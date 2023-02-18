Advertisement

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp is now rolling out a major update to iPhone users. Now, WhatsApp iOS users will be able to use the picture-in-picture feature during video calls. This feature was already available for Android users.

WhatsApp iOS is Getting picture-in-picture for Video Calls

WhatsApp gets Picture-in-picture support in December last year and then made available to WhatsApp Beta users. Now, iPhone users will be able to take advantage of WhatsApp video calls with picture-in-picture.

The latest update version 23.3.77 confirm that it adds support for picture-in-picture. The PiP feature in WhatsApp works the same way as in other apps, such as Apple’s FaceTime. Once you join a video call and minimize the app, it automatically shows the video in a small floating window that overlays other apps.

Not only this but the update also includes some other features as well. According to the company, iPhone users can now also add captions when sending documents. In addition, WhatsApp now supports long descriptions for groups and custom avatars.

Here is the list of all features coming to the latest update,

With support for iOS Picture in Picture (PiP), you can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without pausing your video call.

You can also add captions when sending documents

You can also add support for longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe your groups Users can now create personalized avatars and use them as stickers and profile photos.

