WhatsApp does not have the habit of announcing upcoming updates however it keeps users updated with the latest upcoming features. While the company is usually silent when it comes to rolling out updates, WhatsApp has silently launched iOS update for users. WhatsApp update has brought some great features. The first one gives users better media previews than before.

Now the users will be able to see more media in chat when someone sends them images, videos and etc. From now on, users will be getting large images in WhatsApp chat. Currently, we used to get small images that were not easily visible if not opened. So if a user opts to see what’s inside, he had to open it, and this issue is now solved.

WhatsApp iOS Update Improves Media Previews & Disappearing Messages

The second addition in WhatsApp for iOS is made in the disappearing messages feature. The latest updates give freedom to iPhone users doing group chat to change the disappearing messages setting by default. Though individual users in the group can change these settings, the main control lies with the group admin that can control each and everything in a group with “Edit Group Info” Settings.

These are the minor changes that are included in the latest update. So in order to have a good experience, you have to download the latest version from the App Store. Right now Android version of this messaging app has not received such improvements, it might be possible that in upcoming weeks, users will get the same good news on Android.

