According to the latest report revealed by WaBetaInfo, Whatsapp for iOS will get an update that let users forward sticker packs. The feature is currently available for iOS beta users.

To check if the feature works for you or not, simply open the WhatsApp sticker store. Now, select the pack of stickers you want to send to others. If you see a forward icon at the top, it means you are eligible to use this feature. However, if you did not get the update, don’t worry, you will get it very soon.

WhatsApp iOS Users Can Now Forward Sticker Packs

The reports also claim that the new feature will soon be available to Android beta users. However, the instant messaging app has not said anything regarding this.

On the other hand, the latest update for beta users, WhatsApp for iOS gets Search for Stickers Shortcut. Although You can easily search for stickers on WhatsApp, with this new update, users will be able to find this feature easier. When typing a specific word or emoji that reflects one of the stickers in your sticker library, WhatsApp will animate the sticker button in order to alert the user that a sticker has been found.

To get more information about it Please visit: WhatsApp for iOS to Get Search for Stickers Shortcut



