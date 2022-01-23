WhatsApp is Announcing Chat History Transferal Between iOS and Android

There is always a debate between iOS and Android. Which is better and which is not? People using iOS will tell you all the perks and benefits of iOS. While those using Android will tell you everything good about the Android devices. Who is the winner then? Well, they both are in their own ways. Both can support the same applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, and many others. There is a rumor that WhatsApp is now launching a new feature. Yes! Now, it will allow the users to share and transfer the chats and chat history from iOS to Android and vice versa.

Chat History Gets Transferred Easily

Owning a Samsung-made smartphone is now the only certified way to synchronize your WhatsApp messages between your iOS and Android smartphone. WhatsApp’s developers are nearing completion on enabling chat history transfer between Android and iOS platforms. It definitely needs some source codes behind it. And this case is not an exception either. There comes out a source code behind it which is WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta. The procedure, however, does not seems to be straightforward. Both devices must have the app installed for the migration to take place. And the migration will most likely take place over a cable or a personal Wi-Fi network. Other messaging services, on the other hand, employ Google Drive, iCloud, as well as their personal cloud service to save and synchronize user data.

Take Away

In our opinion, this will be a much easier way for people to switch from Android to iOS or from iOS to Android. Before the update, the users find it a little difficult to transfer their important chats. They use external USBs or other devices to store and transfer these items. But, with this feature, they will be able to enjoy a fuss-free transferal.

