WhatsApp Is Developing Paid Channel Subscriptions, Creators Can Soon Charge for Exclusive Content

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will fundamentally change how its Channels function, allowing creators to charge subscribers for exclusive content while maintaining the existing free experience for all other followers.

The feature was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.14.4 update, currently available on the Google Play Store, by WABetaInfo. It is still under development and not yet available for public beta testing, but the groundwork is clearly being laid.

How Paid Channels Will Work

Channel owners will be able to set up paid subscriptions directly from the channel info screen, where they can configure how much to charge followers. Once a user subscribes, they gain access to exclusive content posted by the creator, content that sits alongside regular free posts but is separated through a built-in filter for easy browsing.

Crucially, the free experience is not going away. WhatsApp has been clear that the standard, no-cost channel experience will remain intact. Paid subscriptions are simply an additional layer for creators who want to offer more, and for followers who want access to it.

Subscribing will also remain entirely optional. Users will never be required to pay just because a channel offers a subscription tier.

One of the more notable elements of the feature is transparency. WhatsApp is building a system where the number of paid subscribers for a channel will be visible to everyone, including those who only follow the channel for free. This count will appear in the channel info screen alongside the total follower number.

The logic is straightforward: a visible subscriber count gives potential paying followers a signal of trust and value before they commit. A high subscriber count may encourage sign-ups, while a low one gives users pause, putting the decision firmly in the hands of the consumer.

Content Rules Still Apply

Even content behind a paywall will be subject to WhatsApp’s Terms of Service. Creators cannot use paid tiers to distribute illegal, harmful, or abusive material. WhatsApp retains the authority to act against channels that violate these rules, ensuring that the monetization system does not become a loophole for unsafe content.

What This Means for Creators and Users

For creators, this is a significant step toward building a sustainable content business inside WhatsApp, one of the world’s most widely used messaging platforms with over two billion active users. The ability to monetize directly through the app, without relying on third-party platforms, lowers the barrier considerably.

For users, the opt-in nature of the feature means nothing changes unless they choose it. Free channel content remains free. Paid content is simply an option, not an obligation.

WhatsApp has not confirmed a release timeline but is expected to roll out the feature to select users once internal testing and optimization are complete.