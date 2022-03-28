Sharing files, speed of transferring data, quality and file size have always remained hot topics in WhatsApp’s history. The company is now trying new things to give comfort to the users. Few days back it was testing the message reactions and other features to let users enjoy their experience of recording the voice messages. But all these features are just for limited beta users. The company wants to tackle the bugs before launching the new updates to everyone. This time WhatsApp is experimenting with sharing the files up to 2 GB but still testing just on Beta users.

The new update is compatible with the iOS version as well as Android versions of 2.22.8.5, 2.22.8.6 and 2.22.8.7. The new update will have the capacity to transfer the data up to 2 GB rather than the old one which transfers just 100 MB.

WhatsApp is experimenting on sharing files up to 2 GB

At present the competitors are offering less file size transfer. Twitter is offering transfer of 1 GB file at max and Gmail puts limit on file up till 25MB. Other apps’ offer file size even lower than these. Hence, if successful, WhatsApp will be the one of the leading app to transfer data with this file size.

Large mobile companies like Samsung offer customers with high megapixel camera which produce heavy sized photos which when shared with friends through messaging apps, put restriction on compressing or editing to keep the file size low. These users always ask for file size increase. Seems with this step by WhatsApp, they will get an expanded user base for transferring their data.

The users are eagerly waiting for the launch of this update in their mobiles and on web. This will solve the problems of many users who have problems of sending heavy files to their clients and friends. This launch will surely attract new users which will switch apps to get the advantage of large size file transfer.

Also Read: WhatsApp Launches message reaction to some beta users