WhatsApp users have long been asking for scheduled messages, and it seems Meta is finally listening. According to reports, the messaging app is working on a new feature that will allow users to set a time for their messages to be sent automatically. This update will make communication on WhatsApp more convenient and organized.

The news comes from WABetaInfo, a website known for tracking WhatsApp updates. They discovered references to scheduled messages in a recent TestFlight beta version of the app. Although the feature is still under development and not yet available to testers, screenshots show a “Scheduled Messages” option in the Group Info menu. This new option will appear alongside familiar items like “Media, links and docs” and “Starred,” suggesting it will be easy to access.

WhatsApp Is Finally Adding Scheduled Messages

Scheduled messaging is already a common feature in many other messaging platforms. Apps like Telegram and iMessage have allowed users to schedule messages for years. This has helped users plan messages in advance, avoid forgetting important texts, and even automate reminders. Until now, WhatsApp users had to rely on workarounds, such as using the Shortcuts app on iOS or other third-party solutions, to achieve similar results. The addition of native scheduling tools will remove these complications.

Details about how WhatsApp will implement this feature are still scarce. It is not yet clear if the app will include options similar to Telegram’s “Repeat” feature, which allows users to schedule messages to send repeatedly at certain intervals. Such functionality could turn WhatsApp into a useful tool for recurring reminders or regular updates in group chats.

Despite these uncertainties, the announcement is already being welcomed by the WhatsApp community. Users have expressed excitement about being able to plan their messages ahead of time, especially for professional or group communications. Scheduled messages could help reduce the pressure of responding immediately and allow users to communicate more thoughtfully.

WABetaInfo also notes that once the feature is ready, it will first be rolled out to a small group of beta testers. These testers will provide feedback and report any issues before the feature becomes available to the broader user base. This phased approach ensures that the tool works smoothly and meets user expectations when it officially launches.

Adding scheduled messages to WhatsApp brings the platform closer to its competitors in terms of functionality. It also highlights Meta’s effort to keep WhatsApp relevant as more messaging apps introduce advanced features. Users who have relied on third-party workarounds will likely appreciate the convenience and reliability of having a built-in scheduling option.

In summary, WhatsApp’s upcoming scheduled messages feature promises to improve the way people plan and manage their communication. While we still have to wait for a public release, the development signals a positive change for one of the world’s most widely used messaging apps. Once available, it will allow users to send messages at the right time without manually doing it themselves, making WhatsApp more practical for both personal and professional use.