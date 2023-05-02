WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, is providing users with many interesting features. Just recently, the company allowed users to use the same WhatsApp account on five phones simultaneously. However now, WhatsApp is giving more control over side-by-side chat views on Android tablets. WhatsApp recently showed tablets some love by introducing a two-pane layout for larger screens. earlier users have to use companion mode to achieve an acceptable level of functionality on tablets.
According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Android tablets users can now choose to use a side-by-side view. Users can disable the side-by-side view by toggling the option available within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. Thanks to this option, users now have more control over the WhatsApp interface on their Android tablets.
Some users wanted to disable the side-by-side view on WhatsApp to get a larger interface for their conversations. The side-by-side view splits the screen, which can result in a smaller area for each conversation, especially on devices with smaller screens. In addition, some users simply prefer the traditional single-window view and may find the side-by-side view distracting or inconvenient. Finally, WhatsApp is rolling out a toggle to disable the side-by-side view.
The feature to manage the side-by-side view on Android tablets is available for some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. The new control will roll out to even more people over the coming days.
