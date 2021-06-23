WhatsApp is going to Roll Out “View Once” for Pictures and Videos

WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging applications in the world, is going to roll out a new feature that will allow users to use the view once option in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is scheduled to add a feature termed ‘view once’ for pictures and videos, a feature similar to Instagram and Snapchat. This feature allows users to share photos and videos just once with others on WhatsApp. This ensures that the media is actually opened by the recipient of the message when the user views the picture or video.

This feature will be available in a future update on #WhatsApp for Android, iOS and Web/Desktop.@WABetaInfo 💚 pic.twitter.com/y1dIBGcDiq — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 22, 2021

This feature first came out through a recent tweet of WABetaInfo, WABetaInfo is a Twitter account dedicated to providing trustworthy news and real-time updates regarding the famous social networking program WhatsApp. Multiple pictures revealed the feature, and WABetaInfo wrote:

Previously, a new feature was reported allowing people without internet connections to access their WhatsApp accounts on multiple devices. Furthermore, these features will be accessible on both iOS and Android in the next update very soon.

