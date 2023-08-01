WhatsApp Is Making It Easier For You To Add People In Group Chats

The hugely popular and Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has been introducing features on a regular basis since the beginning of this year. The platform wants to engage more users by improving their experience. Recently, it started to test a new WhatsApp feature that will make it faster and easier to add people to a group chat than ever before. The point worth mentioning here is that this new WhatsApp Groups Feature is only available in Beta right now.

Soon You Can Add People To WhatsApp Groups In A More Easier Way

People who have installed the latest WhatsApp for Android beta are tipped to see a new option to quickly add people to a group chat right from within the chat itself. The point worth mentioning here is that this feature might only be available to some people, rather than all of those with the beta installed according to WABeta Info.

Once you will install the beta, it will show a new “Add participants” button on mobile phones while opening a group chat. Make sure your WhatsApp accounts have been activated to see it. When you will tap that button, just below the group chat’s information, it will allow you to quickly add new participants to a group. However, there’s a catch. This feature will only work if the group’s admin settings allow tapping the new button to add more people to that distinct group. It will undoubtedly be a welcome addition for people who regularly have to add new people to WhatsApp group chats.

Right now, it is only available in beta. WhatsApp is expected to soon roll out this group chat option to all who install the normal version of WhatsApp via the App Store or Google Play Store. However, it is expected to take some time as it is in the testing process right now.

