WhatsApp’s companion mode is already available for Android users. With the help of this feature, users can link up to five devices simultaneously. Just recently, WhatsApp has also revealed the companion mode for iOS users. Now iOS users are able to link up to four iPhones. However, they can’t connect iPad as companion device. But soon they will be able to do it. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp is now working on a companion mode for iPad users.

Check Also: WhatsApp is Working on UI Design with New Material You Toggles

WhatsApp is Now Working On Companion Mode For iPad Users

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported, WhatsApp is now working on adding compatibility with iPad as a new linked device. With this feature, users can link up to 4 devices to their accounts, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security thanks to end-to-end encryption. The feature will be available in a future update of the app.

According to the screenshot, iPad is finally recognized as a linked device in the beta update. This means you can link WhatsApp for iPad to your existing account.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp for iPad is still in development and unavailable to beta testers. After the update, you will finally be able to link your existing WhatsApp account on Android with your iPad.

According to the report, the ability to link an iPad as a companion device on WhatsApp for Android is under development. It will be available to beta testers in a future app update.

See Also: Beware, This WhatsApp Link Will Crash Your Android Phone- Here’s How to Fix it