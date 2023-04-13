WhatsApp Is Planning To Launch Video Messages Feature

The widely popular messaging app, WhatsApp is not coming slow this year. 2023 is no doubt a year of new WhatsApp features and updates. On a regular basis, we have been getting information regarding new WhatsApp features. It is quite clear that the messaging platform is working quite hard to improve users’ experience. Recently, we have learned that WhatsApp Video Messages Feature is on its way. The company is working on a new feature that will allow users to send video messages in real-time.
Company Is Working On WhatsApp Video Messages Feature
Let’s dig into what this new feature is all about. According to Wabetainfo, users will be able to easily press the camera butting to record and send short videos to their contacts once this feature rolls out. Moreover, it is said that the video messages will be end-to-end encrypted. No one other than recipients will be able to see it, not even WhatsApp.
The point worth mentioning here is that all WhatsApp users will be able to record video messages for up to 60 seconds. However, let me tell you that they will not be able to save and forward video messages. The catch here is that they can still record them via screen recording as the video is not sent by using the view once mode.
A significant difference between a video and a video message is that a video message will be recorded and sent in real time. In contrast, a video is pre-recorded and saved before being shared with others. So, let’s see when this new feature makes its way to all users. Do share with us in the comment section what you guys think about this upcoming feature.
