The popular messaging app WhatsApp is saying goodbye to the Windows 10 Mobiles. It will completely stop working on these devices from 14 January. Last year the company made an announcement of removing its app from so many devices and now the company has started the process of removing WhatsApp from the Microsoft Store.

WhatsApp is Removing It’s Services from Microsoft Store

We all know that WhatsApp is one the most famous messaging app and it has now billions of billions users across the globe because of its amazing features. In the end of the December, 2019, the app also stopped working on many Android devices that carried old version of Android and also on those devices having old version of iOS.

However, the Facebook owned messaging company WhatsApp has already warned all the users who are using the old version of Android and iOS. It also suggested to shift from window phones to latest Android and iOS versions.

So if you are using window phone and at the same time you are also a regular user of WhatsApp, then its better to switch to any latest Android or iOS versions, otherwise get ready to lose the WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also bringing some exciting features for its users in 2020 that include dark mode, Whatsapp for iPad and automatic delete messages.

