WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature For More Beta Users
The meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features for its users to remain in the limelight. The company has been bringing many features since the last month to keep its user intact. In June, a feature to export backup from Google drive was introduced. Then we came to know about the WhatsApp Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature. WhatsApp started the rollout process in June but was limited to only a few beta testers. According to recent reports, this all-new feature is making its way to more beta testers.
WhatsApp Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature Will Soon Make Its Way To All Users
If you want to switch to an iPhone from an Android phone, then the data transfer is not a big issue at all. Thanks to WhatsApp Android To iOS Chat Transfer Feature! You can transfer your WhatsApp account from one Android device to another, or from one iPhone to the next. In the same way, this feature allows Android users to move their WhatsApp account to an iPhone, replete with chat histories. You would have to let go of all your saved chat histories and media when this feature was not introduced.
The company is now rolling out this feature on a wider level after ensuring that everything worked as intended for a smaller group. The Meta-owned messaging giant is now making the tool available for other beta testers as well. In order to get started, you’ll need at least the WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 (although likely 2.22.15.11) on your Android Lollipop or newer smartphone together with an iPhone running iOS 15.5 or later. Both smartphones require the same Wi-Fi network.
All the steps required to get your hands on this feature are mentioned below.
