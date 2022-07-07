WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature For More Beta Users

The meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp keeps on bringing new features for its users to remain in the limelight. The company has been bringing many features since the last month to keep its user intact. In June, a feature to export backup from Google drive was introduced. Then we came to know about the WhatsApp Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature. WhatsApp started the rollout process in June but was limited to only a few beta testers. According to recent reports, this all-new feature is making its way to more beta testers.

WhatsApp Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature Will Soon Make Its Way To All Users

If you want to switch to an iPhone from an Android phone, then the data transfer is not a big issue at all. Thanks to WhatsApp Android To iOS Chat Transfer Feature! You can transfer your WhatsApp account from one Android device to another, or from one iPhone to the next. In the same way, this feature allows Android users to move their WhatsApp account to an iPhone, replete with chat histories. You would have to let go of all your saved chat histories and media when this feature was not introduced.

The company is now rolling out this feature on a wider level after ensuring that everything worked as intended for a smaller group. The Meta-owned messaging giant is now making the tool available for other beta testers as well. In order to get started, you’ll need at least the WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 (although likely 2.22.15.11) on your Android Lollipop or newer smartphone together with an iPhone running iOS 15.5 or later. Both smartphones require the same Wi-Fi network.

All the steps required to get your hands on this feature are mentioned below.

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone

Follow the on-screen prompts

Once you follow the prompts, a code will be displayed on your iPhone.

Enter the code on your Android phone.

Tap “Continue”

Again follow the on-screen prompts.

Select “WhatsApp” on the “Transfer Data” screen.

Tap “Start” on your Android phone.

Wait for WhatsApp to prepare your data for export.

Once the data is prepared, it will sign you out from your Android phone.

After that, tap “Next” to return to the Move to iOS app.

Tap “Continue” to transfer the data from your Android to your iPhone.

Wait for Move to iOS to confirm that the transfer is complete.

Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

Log in using the same phone number you used on your previous device.

It will prompt you to tap “Start” to allow the process to complete.

All the WhatsApp Beta Testers must remain patient as this feature will make its way to them if they had not seen the feature yet. Do share with us in the comment section if it is rolling out to your handset. Stay tuned for more updates.