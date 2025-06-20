WhatsApp is taking another step toward smarter messaging with its upcoming Writing Help feature. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp is testing a private AI-powered writing assistant. This tool, currently under development, will help users enhance their outgoing messages while maintaining full privacy integrity.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a feature that privately summarises unread messages. This makes it easy for users to catch up on group or chat conversations quickly. Now, the focus is shifting toward writing assistance. With the release of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.19.8, available via the Google Play Store, a new tool is under testing. It will enhance how messages are written, without compromising user privacy.

WhatsApp is Testing a Private AI-Powered Writing Assistant to Improve Messages

This feature helps users rephrase or refine their messages. It’s built using Meta’s AI and relies on something called Private Processing. This system ensures that all message enhancement happens directly on the user’s device. Nothing is sent to Meta, WhatsApp, or any other party. So, your messages remain private and secure.

Once users enable Private Processing from WhatsApp settings, a new button will appear on the emoji keyboard. Tapping this button opens up the Writing Help feature, giving users several helpful tone options to rewrite their messages.

Different Tones for Different Moods

WhatsApp is adding a fun and useful twist by allowing users to rewrite messages in various tones:

Professional: Perfect for business chats, formal emails, or workplace communication. This tone will make your message sound more polished and respectful.

Adds humour or a playful twist to your messages—great for chatting with friends.

This option helps craft kind, empathetic messages for someone going through a tough time.

The AI will help fix grammar or clarity issues, making your message easier to understand.

Each tone option offers up to three suggestions for users to choose from. You can then select the one that suits your style best, or stick to your original message.

Your Privacy is Always Protected

All of this is done privately, thanks to Meta’s Private Processing system. This technology uses encrypted connections and anonymous routing, ensuring no message content leaves your phone. Even if you send feedback about how well the Writing Help worked, WhatsApp won’t get access to the actual message—just your opinion about the AI’s suggestion.

Importantly, this feature is optional. WhatsApp won’t change your messages automatically. If you don’t want to use Writing Help, you can simply ignore the button or disable the option in settings.

Coming Soon

The Writing Help feature isn’t available to everyone just yet. It’s still in beta testing and will roll out in a future update. When it officially arrives, it promises to make messaging more expressive, accurate, and fun, without ever sacrificing privacy.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as more details emerge. Stay tuned!