WhatsApp Is Testing An Official Channel & Notification Feature

According to the latest reports, the messaging giant WhatsApp is now testing two new capabilities for its users. Soon, there will be a new WhatsApp official channel and channel notification feature. The point worth mentioning here is that these upcoming WhatsApp features are currently in beta mode and are expected to release for all of the users quite soon. Now, you must be wondering what are these features for. Let’s dig into it.

WhatsApp Official Channel & Notification Feature Are On Their Way

Reports claim that the latest WhatsApp official channel is under testing with Android beta version 2.23.15.10. On the contrary, the channel notification feature is under the beta puddle with version 2.23.15.11.

WhatsApp Official channel:

The upcoming official channel is actually a new version of the official chat room. It aims to keep you posted with all of the latest feature launches, security tips, and more. Moreover, you can also archive or block this channel whenever you want. So, it is under your control.

WhatsApp Channel Notification:

As the company is wrapping up to launch a new channel for users, it will allow them to broadcast a message. Let me tell you that this functionality will be different from chatrooms, as the owner or moderators will be able to publish a message in the channel. It means that joining the channel will be quite easy for anyone out there. All you need is to stay updated with a distinct channel.

Before that, the messaging giant is also releasing a new feature for users to inform them that the channel feature is not available yet. This feature will actually activate when someone sends you an invite link or the link to open a WhatsApp channel. There had been no official words regarding these features yet. Hopefully, the company will announce them once the testing process ends.

