WhatsApp Is Testing Avatar Reactions For Status Updates
WhatsApp has been sending app updates on a regular basis in order to enhance the user experience. The messaging giant has done an admirable job by staying in sync with rival messaging apps. Last year, the WhatsApp app allowed users to send emoji reactions while replying to a Status on Android. The Meta-owned app is now working on improving this feature. It will soon allow people to send avatars as reactions while replying to a WhatsApp status.