WhatsApp Is Testing Avatar Reactions For Status Updates

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Aug 29, 2023
WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp has been sending app updates on a regular basis in order to enhance the user experience. The messaging giant has done an admirable job by staying in sync with rival messaging apps. Last year, the WhatsApp app allowed users to send emoji reactions while replying to a Status on Android. The Meta-owned app is now working on improving this feature. It will soon allow people to send avatars as reactions while replying to a WhatsApp status.

Soon You Will Be Able To Send Avatars As Reactions To WhatsApp Status

These avatar reactions will be just like emoji reactions. You will be able to pick from a total of eight avatars according to WABetaInfo. The feature was apparently enabled on version 2.23.18.9 of WhatsApp beta for Android. However, this doesn’t seem to be widely rolling out to beta testers just yet, unlike most other WhatsApp betas. Users will be able to switch to avatar reactions with an option right next to the existing set of emoji reactions once this new feature rolls out widely. The most commonly used set of reactions has been shown in the screenshot below. Let me tell you that we only see six here and not eight, as mentioned by WABetaInfo.

It is not wrong to say that avatars offer a more personal touch as compared to basic emoji reactions. We hope that this feature will someday become available to beta testers before hitting the stable version. Check out WhatsApp for Android beta v2.23.18.9 via the Google Play Store now. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the visibility of this new avatar reactions feature is not guaranteed. It is no doubt, a decent visual overhaul of WhatsApp Status reactions and one that regular users would like to engage with.

Also Read: Motorola Edge (2023) Render Leaks Show A Familiar Design – PhoneWorld

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Aug 29, 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>