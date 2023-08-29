WhatsApp Is Testing Avatar Reactions For Status Updates

These avatar reactions will be just like emoji reactions. You will be able to pick from a total of eight avatars according to WABetaInfo. The feature was apparently enabled on version 2.23.18.9 of WhatsApp beta for Android. However, this doesn’t seem to be widely rolling out to beta testers just yet, unlike most other WhatsApp betas. Users will be able to switch to avatar reactions with an option right next to the existing set of emoji reactions once this new feature rolls out widely. The most commonly used set of reactions has been shown in the screenshot below. Let me tell you that we only see six here and not eight, as mentioned by WABetaInfo.

It is not wrong to say that avatars offer a more personal touch as compared to basic emoji reactions. We hope that this feature will someday become available to beta testers before hitting the stable version. Check out WhatsApp for Android beta v2.23.18.9 via the Google Play Store now. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the visibility of this new avatar reactions feature is not guaranteed. It is no doubt, a decent visual overhaul of WhatsApp Status reactions and one that regular users would like to engage with.

Also Read: Motorola Edge (2023) Render Leaks Show A Familiar Design – PhoneWorld