It seems that WhatsApp is improving many things for users to make the platform even easier than before. We can guess this since the company is testing several new features which include changing the position of the flash shortcut, switching the camera button redesign. While these are minor changes one of the biggest addition that is about to be made is allowing group admins to delete messages for everyone. WhatsApp is Testing ‘Delete for Everyone’ for Group Admins & new Camera Interface.

In this way, group admins will get more control over spreading fake messages and spam or any other messages which are not good to be sent. Also, in this way, WhatsApp is going to clear its mage and wipe off the long debate about the app spreading misinformation, etc.

WhatsApp is Testing ‘Delete for Everyone’ for Group Admins & new Camera Interface

All this information has come from WABetaInfo, through WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.1.2. This version has the traces of these features mentioned above. However, these are not yet live for beta testers, which means during internal testing they are not fit to go for the beta yet. In either case, it is confirmed that this feature is going to land for beta anytime soon.

WABetaInfo has also has shared a screenshot to reveal the camera redesign. In the screenshot below, we can see that the Flash icon is moved to the top-right corner from the bottom left and a circular shade to the Switch Camera button can also be seen. A new in-app camera interface can be seen at the place where the flashlight was previously placed, and it gives access to your recent photos.

These features especially the ability to delete group messages are great but we have no idea when we are going to see them. Also, since the information is from the internal testing we might see several changes at the launch.

Also Read: WhatsApp Now Lets You Preview Voice Messages Before Sending them