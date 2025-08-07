WhatsApp is working on a new feature that gives users more control over their profiles. In its latest Android beta version, 2.25.22.22, WhatsApp is testing a disappearing “About” status feature. This new feature was previously spotted in development and is now being rolled out to some beta testers.

The “About” section is where users usually write a short phrase, mood, or current activity on their profile. Until now, this status stayed on the profile forever—unless the user changed it manually. This often led to outdated or irrelevant messages showing up on people’s profiles.

WhatsApp is Testing Disappearing “About” Status Feature in Latest Android Beta

Now, with the disappearing status feature, users can set a timer. The status will then be removed automatically after the chosen time. This helps keep the profile fresh and up to date.

How It Works

Once the feature is enabled, users will see new options when setting their “About” status. They can pick a timer from a list of preset durations like:

30 minutes

1 hour

6 hours

12 hours

1 day

For those who want more control, a custom timer option is also available. Users can set a specific time for the status to stay active—up to one month. This is useful for things like a weekend trip or a short break from work.

The temporary status will be shown at the top of the chat screen when someone opens a conversation. It will rotate with the user’s “Last Seen” info. This allows contacts to get quick context—whether someone is busy, on vacation, or just not available to talk.

Privacy and Customisation

Just like the regular “About” status, the disappearing version will follow the user’s privacy settings. Only people allowed to view the status will be able to see it. The app will also clearly show the expiration time so users can keep track.

WhatsApp is also adding a fun twist. Users can attach emojis to their status to show how they feel or what they are doing. For example, someone going to the beach can add a palm tree emoji. This makes the status more personal and expressive.

After the timer runs out, the status disappears from public view. But it’s not gone forever. WhatsApp will keep a private record of the user’s past statuses. Only the person who posted the status can view this history. This way, users can go back and see what they shared earlier.

Users can also remove or update their status at any time, even before it expires.

Final Thoughts

This new feature gives users more freedom to manage how long their profile information stays visible. It helps reduce old or irrelevant statuses and keeps things cleaner.

Right now, the feature is only available to selected beta testers using the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android. A wider release may follow soon after successful testing.

This is another step forward in WhatsApp’s efforts to offer more privacy and personalisation tools to its users.

