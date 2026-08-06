WhatsApp is working on a major update that will give Android users more ways to personalize their chats. WhatsApp is testing a new collection of chat themes that includes animated wallpapers, classic doodle backgrounds, and simple minimal designs. The feature is still under development and is not yet available to beta testers.

The upcoming update was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.31.2. Once released, it will introduce three different theme categories: Featured, Doodle, and Minimal. These themes are designed to let users customize the look of their conversations while keeping chats easy to read and visually comfortable.

WhatsApp is Testing New Animated Chat Themes for Android Users

The most notable addition is the Featured category, which introduces animated wallpapers. Unlike static backgrounds, these wallpapers include subtle moving elements that slowly shift across the screen. WhatsApp has intentionally kept the animations slow to avoid distracting users while they are chatting. The gentle movement is also meant to improve accessibility by reducing the chances of discomfort that fast-moving animations can cause for some people.

Users who prefer a more familiar appearance will find the Doodle category appealing. It includes WhatsApp’s well-known doodle wallpapers, which have been part of the app’s identity for years. These backgrounds offer a classic look while giving users another option for personalizing their conversations.

For those who like a clean and distraction-free interface, WhatsApp is also introducing the Minimal category. This option uses plain backgrounds instead of patterns or animations. Users in light mode will see a white background, while those using dark mode will get a dark background. The goal is to keep the focus on the conversation without any unnecessary visual elements.

Another important feature of the new themes is automatic chat bubble coloring. Instead of asking users to manually choose message bubble colors, WhatsApp will automatically select colors that match the chosen wallpaper. This helps maintain a consistent design while ensuring that text remains clear and easy to read. Users who prefer different colors will still have the option to change them manually.

Accessibility has also been considered in the development of these themes. WhatsApp will automatically ensure there is enough contrast between the chat bubbles and the background so that messages remain readable regardless of the selected theme.

The company has previously worked on chat themes for its web version, allowing users to apply different themes across all conversations or only to selected chats. Similar to the web experience, these customizations will remain private, meaning other people in the conversation will not see the theme chosen by a user.

Although the new chat themes have been discovered in the latest Android beta version, they have not yet been enabled for testing. This means beta users cannot access them at the moment. WhatsApp is expected to make the feature available in a future beta update before rolling it out more widely.

The company has not announced an official release date for the feature. However, the addition of animated wallpapers and more theme options suggests that WhatsApp is continuing to expand its customization features while keeping user experience and accessibility at the center of its design. If launched as expected, the update will offer Android users a more personalized and visually engaging messaging experience without compromising readability or ease of use.