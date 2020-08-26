More than 2 billion active users are using WhatsApp and it is one of the most used messenger apps in the world. The strongest competitors of the Whatsapp are Telegram, Signal, and now zoom. All these apps are offering new features to attain fast traction from mobile users. In this tough competition, WhatsApp is struggling to improve and bring new features for its users. Now Whatsapp is Testing New Feature for Storage Usage.

Recently, the instant messaging app introduces some interesting features that include an increased number of people for video conference calls, scaling security steps with the introduction of face/fingerprint lock, and much more.

Now, the Facebook-owned messaging app is getting ready to introduce a new interface that is going to allow the users to view how much media content received on WhatsApp has occupied storage of their mobile phone. This new feature will also help them to review the shared files.

The wabetainfo said in the blog post “We have announced new tools for Storage Usage some months ago, that should help the user to free up space on the phone, exploring all WhatsApp media”

With the help of this new feature, users will be able to decide which file needs to be stored and which file needs to be deleted so that the storage is free of junk files.

It is important to note that the tools for Storage Usage are under development and they are not available yet. Before its official release, WhatsApp is testing these tools and they are under development now. The company has not revealed the release date yet.

