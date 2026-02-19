WhatsApp is continuing to expand its message formatting features, and a new tool currently in development aims to make conversations more flexible and considerate. WhatsApp is working on a spoiler formatting feature that lets users hide parts of their messages until the recipient chooses to reveal them. This upcoming feature is expected to improve how sensitive or time-dependent information is shared, especially in busy group chats.

Earlier updates introduced new text formatting tools designed to make messages clearer and more organized. These tools include Code block, Quote block, and Lists. Code blocks help users share programming content in a structured and readable format. Quote blocks allow someone to highlight and respond to a specific part of a previous message. Lists make it easier to present information step by step or in bullet form. Together, these features improve readability and reduce confusion in longer conversations.

WhatsApp is Testing New Spoiler Formatting Feature for Messages

Now, with the release of the latest beta version for Android—available through the Google Play Store—the company is developing a spoiler formatting tool. This feature will allow users to hide either an entire message or just a selected portion of text. Instead of immediately displaying the content in the chat, the message will appear blurred or concealed. The recipient will need to tap on it to reveal the hidden text.

The spoiler feature is especially useful in group discussions where participants may not all be at the same point in a TV series, movie, sporting event, or book. In such conversations, even one message can unintentionally reveal important plot details. Because group chats often move quickly, users may encounter spoilers before they have time to catch up. This can discourage people from opening chats altogether if they fear seeing something they would rather discover on their own.

Currently, some users attempt to avoid spoilers by sending important information as a “view once” image instead of plain text. While this method hides the content at first glance, it is not an ideal solution. Once the image is opened, it disappears permanently from the conversation. This makes it difficult to revisit the information later, especially if it contains useful details. The upcoming spoiler tool offers a more practical alternative because the message will remain in the chat even after being revealed.

To apply spoiler formatting in a future update, users will need to highlight the text and access the formatting menu. From there, they can select the Spoiler option. The system will automatically place special formatting marks around the selected text. After sending the message, the hidden content will remain concealed until someone taps on it.

At present, the spoiler feature supports text only. However, support for other types of content, such as photos, may be introduced in later updates. The feature is still under development, and refinements are ongoing to ensure it works smoothly. Once testing is complete, it will likely be rolled out gradually to users.

By introducing spoiler formatting, WhatsApp continues to focus on improving user control and conversation management. This update reflects the platform’s ongoing effort to make digital communication clearer, more organized, and more respectful of different viewing and reading experiences.