WhatsApp Is Testing New Zoom Control Feature For Its In-Chat Camera

WhatsApp keeps bringing amazing features to engage its users. The messaging platform is reportedly testing a new “zoom control” feature for its in-chat camera. The all-new WhatsApp camera feature aims to improve the photo-capturing experience for users. It will help users take clearer pictures, improving the overall functionality of the messaging app.

A New WhatsApp Camera Feature Is On Its Way

The “zoom control” feature has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.24.15.3. It is pertinent to mention that the all-new Zoom feature is currently available to a limited number of beta users. However, a wider stable release is expected soon.

Once the feature rolls out, users will see a new icon beside the shutter button in the app’s camera interface. By tapping this icon, they can manually adjust the zoom level. Moreover, the typical “pinch-to-zoom” gesture can still be used to fine-tune the zoom settings. To quickly reset the zoom level, users have to tap the zoom button again.

This new zoom control feature is a noteworthy improvement over previous versions. Previously, WhatsApp users had to hold the shutter button and move their fingers up and down to change the zoom. The new approach streamlines this process, allowing quick and easy adjustments with just a few taps.

The feature is still in the testing phase. However, it may take some time to roll out to all users. Those keen to try the new feature can register for the Google Play Beta Program. This will allow access to the latest features before the official release. WhatsApp’s zoom control feature promises to improve the photo-capturing experience within the app, making it more user-friendly and efficient. What do you think? Are you excited about this new feature? Do share with us in the comment section.