WhatsApp is developing a new security feature that will allow users to protect their accounts with a password. The feature, called Account Password, is designed to add an extra layer of protection on top of existing security options like two-step verification.

The update is currently under development and is not yet available to everyone. As with many beta features, it may first appear for selected testers before rolling out to a wider audience in a future version of the app.

The Account Password feature will allow users to create an alphanumeric password directly within the app settings. According to early details from beta updates, the password must be between 6 and 20 characters long and include at least one letter and one number.

WhatsApp Is Working on a Feature to Secure Accounts With Passwords

This password will work alongside WhatsApp’s existing 6-digit verification code. When logging in or verifying an account, users will first enter the standard SMS verification code. If they have enabled two-step verification, they will need to enter that code as well. After that, the app will request the new account password.

The goal is to make it harder for unauthorized users to gain access to an account, even if they somehow obtain the verification code.

Importantly, the Account Password feature will be optional. Users can choose whether or not to enable it. This approach allows people who want stronger security to activate the feature, while others can continue using the app as usual.

As cyber threats become more advanced, many platforms are introducing additional protection methods. By adding a customizable password layer, WhatsApp aims to reduce the risk of account takeovers and unauthorized access.

The company has already implemented several safety tools in recent years, including encrypted backups and advanced privacy controls. The password feature appears to be another step in strengthening account security.

In addition to the password feature, WhatsApp Business users on iOS have started receiving a new design update inspired by Apple’s latest software. The interface, known as Liquid Glass, was introduced with iOS 26. It focuses on transparent and layered visual elements, giving the app a more modern appearance.

The redesigned tab bar now appears as a floating element with subtle transparency effects. The keyboard and context menus have also been updated to better blend with the chat background. However, this visual change is currently limited to some users and will expand gradually.

When Will It Be Available?

Since the Account Password feature is still under development, there is no confirmed release date. Features announced in beta versions may take time to reach all users. In some cases, they are adjusted based on feedback before a public rollout.

For now, users interested in stronger protection should ensure that two-step verification is enabled in their account settings. Once the new password option becomes widely available, it will offer an additional safeguard for personal conversations and sensitive data.

As messaging apps continue to evolve, security remains a top priority. With the introduction of Account Password, WhatsApp appears to be moving toward more advanced account protection for its global user base.