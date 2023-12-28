WhatsApp Is Working On A New Dark Interface For Its Web Client

WhatsApp is one of the most famous messaging platforms in the whole world. The company continues to introduce new features to keep its users intact. According to the latest reports, the messaging giant, WhatsApp is actively working on the development of a new dark interface for its web client. WhatsApp wants to introduce a fresh background color tailored especially for the dark theme together with a revamped sidebar. The basic purpose of WhatsApp is to improve the visual aesthetics of the web client and also relieve eye strain. The new feature will be quite helpful in low-light conditions.

WhatsApp Is Working On A New Background Color Tailored For Dark Theme

All WhatsApp users have been eagerly anticipating this feature. However, the point worth mentioning here is that they may not find it in their current WhatsApp version yet. The feature is still under development. The good part of the news is that WABetaInfo has shared an insightful preview of what we can expect. Let’s have a look:

The messaging giant has been working towards modernizing the web client’s interface for an improved messaging experience for a long time now. The sidebar redesign is still in under development. In addition to that, the latest update hints at a parallel focus on introducing a new background color for the dark theme. It is designed to boost the overall graphic appeal. If we have a look at the proposed color scheme transition, it involves a slight shift from #111b20 to #12181c. This change aims to bring a subtle yet impactful change to the interface. Moreover, it will enhance visual appeal and mitigate eye strain, especially in environments with lowered lighting.

WhatsApp doesn’t seem to be working on only aesthetics. This strategic move aligns with WhatsApp’s dedication to meeting user choices for a refreshed and redesigned experience. It is pertinent to mention here that the introduction of a new color scheme for the dark theme will follow the recent Android app redesign. We will be seeing changes like a bottom navigation bar and a fresh color palette. It would not be wrong to say that this consistency across platforms will help to promote familiarity and provide a cohesive user experience.

The new dark theme interface is presently in the development phase. Reports claim that its release is expected in a future update for the web client. So, let’s wait and watch when WhatsApp rolls out a new update for its web client. Stay tuned for more updates.