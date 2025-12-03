WhatsApp Is Working on a New Feature to Share Recent History with New Group Members

WhatsApp Recent History Share is the latest feature WhatsApp is developing for group chats. This new option will allow new group members to see recent messages as soon as they join. It helps newcomers understand the ongoing conversation without feeling confused or left out.

The idea behind this feature is simple. When a new user enters a group, they often miss important messages sent before they joined. This can make it hard to follow discussions. The new feature solves this by giving new participants a small window of recent chat history. This window currently covers the last 24 hours of messages.

The feature works only if the group admin enables it. Once turned on, the recent messages are automatically shared with new members. This happens the moment they join the group. They may join through an invite link or be added by an admin. In both cases, the experience will be the same.

WhatsApp is also making sure that privacy stays protected. All messages on WhatsApp are secured with end-to-end encryption. This ensures only the intended users can read them. To keep this rule intact, WhatsApp uses a safe method to deliver recent messages. When a new person joins, WhatsApp selects one existing member to re-encrypt the recent messages. These messages are then sent securely to the newcomer. A fresh encryption key is also generated for the group each time a new member joins. This protects privacy and keeps the system safe.

The feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.36.11. This shows that WhatsApp is actively working on it and making progress. A screenshot also reveals the new option in the group settings. Admins will be able to decide whether they want to allow message history sharing.

WhatsApp is also thinking about data usage. Some groups are very active and send hundreds of messages every day. If all messages from the last 24 hours are shared, it can use a lot of data. To avoid this, WhatsApp plans to set a limit. Only up to 1,000 recent messages may be shared. This keeps the feature fast and easy to manage.

The feature works even if the group was created earlier and someone joins much later. They will still get the recent history from the last 24 hours. This helps new members catch up quickly. They can understand the context of the chat and participate without confusion.

This update will be especially useful for large groups. Many users join after important conversations or announcements have already happened. With recent history sharing, they will not miss out on key details. For example, if a group is planning an event and someone joins late, they will still see the important messages sent earlier.

For now, the feature is still in development. It is not available for all beta users yet. WhatsApp is testing and refining it to make sure everything works smoothly. Once ready, it will be rolled out in a future update.

Stay updated and keep your WhatsApp app refreshed to try the feature when it becomes available.