WhatsApp is working on A New Feature to Show Which Contacts Are Online

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that could make chatting more convenient for users. According to the latest beta update for iOS, WhatsApp is working on a dedicated contacts hub that will allow users to quickly see which of their contacts are currently online or recently active.

WABetaInfo discovered the feature in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.20.10.70 available through TestFlight. Although the feature is still under development, it gives users an early idea of how WhatsApp plans to improve communication and contact management in future updates.

The upcoming contacts hub will display online contacts at the top of the list. These contacts will reportedly have a green dot on their profile picture, making it easier for users to identify who is active at the moment. Other contacts who are not online but were recently active may appear below the online section.

This new system could help users save time by avoiding the need to open multiple chats just to check if someone is available. Instead, users would get a quick overview of active contacts in one dedicated section. The feature may be especially useful for people who frequently use WhatsApp for work, group discussions, or daily communication with friends and family.

Privacy remains an important part of the update. WhatsApp has confirmed that the feature will follow existing privacy settings. This means that users who hide their “Last Seen” and online status will not appear in the contacts hub for others. In the same way, if someone else hides their online activity, their status will also remain hidden from other users.

To fully use the new contacts hub, users may need to keep their online status visible. This privacy-focused approach shows that WhatsApp is trying to balance convenience with user control. The platform has often introduced features that allow people to decide how much information they want to share with others.

Over the years, WhatsApp has continued adding features to improve the user experience. From chat lock and message editing to multi-device support and channels, the app has focused on making communication faster and more secure. The addition of a contacts hub could become another useful tool for users who want a more organized messaging experience.

The new feature may also increase user engagement on the platform. By seeing who is online instantly, users may feel encouraged to start conversations more often. Similar features have been available on other messaging apps and social platforms for years, and WhatsApp now seems ready to bring a cleaner and more advanced version to its users.

At the moment, there is no official release date for the feature. Since it is still being tested in the beta version, WhatsApp could make additional changes before the public rollout. Some features tested in beta updates never reach the final version, but this particular tool appears practical and useful for many users.