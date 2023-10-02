WhatsApp Is Working On A New Reply Bar: Check Out Details

The messaging platform, WhatsApp is not coming slow. We have been getting information about new WhatsApp features regularly. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is working on a new reply feature for responding quickly to images, videos, and GIFs. It is pertinent to mention here that the all-new feature is currently available for Android beta testers. Moreover, it requires users to update to version 2.23.20.20 to access it.

WhatsApp Reply Feature To Quickly Respond To Images & Videos is Under Testing

Now, let’s discuss how will this feature work. There will be a new reply bar visible when you view images or videos in a chat after updating to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. If you want to check whether the feature is available for your WhatsApp account or not, you need to simply open any image, video, or GIF. If it is available, the reply bar should appear.

According to the latest report, the reply bar will allow users to swiftly respond to specific media within a chat. The good part is that you can do that without closing the current screen. It will make it easier to maintain the chat flow and context. You can also access the reply bar while viewing images, videos, and GIFs within the media screen in the chat info section. It will no doubt enhance the overall user experience by reducing unnecessary interruptions.

WhatsApp also announced recently that it will discontinue support for specific older Android and iPhone devices starting from October 24, 2023. The decision seems to be a part of WhatsApp’s effort to concentrate its resources on supporting the latest operating systems and technological advancements. All the users with unsupported operating systems will get notifications and reminders to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp. There is still no information about the particular models of the handsets that will be discontinued soon. Stay tuned for more updates.